Death Toll From Floods in Turkey’s North Climbs to 64

The death toll from torrential floods and mudflows in Turkey’s Black Sea coastal provinces of Kastamonu, Sinop and Bartin grew to 64, the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said on Sunday.

The death toll previously stood at 62, while 76 people were reported missing. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared the three provinces a natural disaster area.

“As a result of the natural disaster, 54 people died in Kastamonu, nine in Sinop and one in Bartin,” AFAD said in a statement.

Search and rescue operations continue in the natural calamity area, over 1,700 people were evacuated. Around 400 settlements were left without electricity. Due to bridges collapse and damage to roads, traffic was blocked on several highways, including Bartin-Karabyuk. Several buildings collapsed in Kastamonu’s city of Bozkurt.