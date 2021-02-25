dpa/GNA – The death toll from an attack by suspected Islamist terrorists in a major city in north-eastern Nigeria has risen to 10, a government official said on Wednesday.

More than 40 others were injured when unknown attackers “fired long-distance shots” in densely populated neighbourhoods of Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state, on Tuesday night, state Governor Babagana Zulum said.

A local playground was also attacked, a resident told dpa.

Witnesses and local media had initially reported two deaths and some 20 injured.

It remained unclear on Wednesday who was behind the attack.

Both Sunni fundamentalist militia Boko Haram as well as splinter group ISWAP, the West African offshoot of Islamic State, have terrorized Borno state for years.

Although the last attack on Maiduguri occurred about a year ago, deadly attacks by the Islamist terrorist groups often occur in towns and villages in the region.

According to the UN Refugee Agency, they have so far forced nearly 2.4 million people to flee in Nigeria and neighbouring countries.