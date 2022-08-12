Death Toll From Heavy Rains in South Korea Rises to 13

The number of people killed as a result of historic downpours and floods in South Korea rose to 13, while six others still count missing, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Friday, citing local authorities.

The death toll was last updated to 11 on Thursday. According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), Seoul saw unprecedented precipitation of 525 mm from Monday to early Wednesday.

On Thursday night, a new body was found from those missing, bringing the total number of casualties to 13. The deceased, reportedly a woman in her 50s, fell into a manhole with her younger sibling on Monday night. Another six people are still missing.

A total of 2,676 houses and buildings were flooded, mostly in the capital but in neighboring provinces as well. The authorities temporarily evacuated 4,807 people nationwide due to the inclement weather. As a result of the torrential rains, 18 people were injured.

On Thursday evening, the KMA lifted the weather warning for heavy rain in most regions. As of Friday morning, the weather in Seoul is clear.