Aerial photo shows an excavator working on damaged buildings during a search operation after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Jan. 17, 2021. The death toll of a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Indonesia's West Sulawesi province has risen to 73 with over 27,000 people taking shelters, the National Disaster Management Agency said on Sunday. (Photo by Niaz Syarief/Xinhua)
dpa/GNA – The death toll from a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that shook Indonesia’s West Sulawesi province last week has risen to 91, the national disaster management agency said Thursday.

More than 1,100 people were injured after Friday’s earthquake, with 253 in serious condition, and three were still missing, said agency spokesman Raditya Jati.

All the fatalities were in the worst-hit districts of Mamuju and Majene, he said.

Jati said natural disasters including floods, earthquakes and landslides have killed at least 166 since the start of the year.

“Hydrometeorological disasters such as floods, landslides and typhoons have been dominant,” he said, adding that flooding had occurred in 127 locations across the country.

The disasters damaged nearly 2,000 homes, hospitals, places of worships and bridges, he said.

President Joko Widodo this week visited Mamuju and areas hit by flash floods in South Kalimantan, promising swift aid for the victims.

