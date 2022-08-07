Death Toll From Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Strip Rises to 32

The death toll from Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip has increased to 32, Quds News Network reported on Sunday, citing a statement from the enclave’s Ministry of Health.

On Saturday, the Palestinian enclave’s health ministry said that at least 24 people had been killed and 203 others suffered injuries as a result of airstrikes targeting the Gaza Strip under Israel’s operation Breaking Dawn.

A high-ranking commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Khaled Mansour, was killed in the Israeli airstrike, the militant group’s armed wing, Al-Quds Brigades, said, while the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the death of a senior Islamic Jihad commander in northern Gaza, Tayseer Jabari.

On Friday, the IDF launched an operation dubbed Breaking Dawn against Palestinian movement Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip. Ziyad Nakhalah, the leader of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, has threatened to retaliate by launching a missile attack on Tel Aviv. Israel has since been repelling missile attacks and launching new attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid told senior military-political officials on Saturday that his country was going to continue to act without hesitation, “to ensure peace for its citizens.”