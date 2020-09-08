The death toll from a rockslide in a marble mine in north-western Pakistan has risen to 19 as rescuers retrieve more bodies from the rubbles, officials said on Tuesday.

A huge boulder fell on the labourers in the Mohmand district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province overnight Tuesday, local police chief Tariq Habib said.

At least seven more bodies were retrieved from the rubble on Tuesday morning when the rescue was resumed after a brief pause, Habib said.

At least 20 to 25 workers might still be trapped, local administration chief Iftikhar Ahmed said, amid fears that the death toll could still rise.

The boulder buried labourers and blocked the entrance. Workers were trapped inside for several hours, Habib said.

The injured and the dead were retrieved from the mine after several hours of efforts, rescue official Bilal Faizi said.

Hundreds of labourers working in coal, emerald, marble and salt mines are killed in Pakistan every year due to hazardous working conditions and poor safety regimens.