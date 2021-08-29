Death toll in attack on Yemen air base rises to 30

The death toll in a missile attack on an air base mounted earlier on Sunday in war-torn Yemen has risen to 30 people, a hospital source said.

Forty others were injured in the attack that hit the al-Anad air base in Yemen’s southern province of Lahij, the source told dpa on condition of anonymity.

Most of the casualties were soldiers in a pro-government brigade, Yemeni online newspaper Adan al-Ghad reported, citing a military source.

Earlier on Sunday, witnesses said that least six pro-government soldiers were killed and nine others injured in the attack.

Three missiles, believed to have been fired from sites controlled by Houthi rebels in the south-western city of Taiz, hit the base, Yemen’s largest, they added.

So far, there has been no claim of responsibility.

Al-Anad was the target of a deadly drone attack by the rebels in 2019.

Yemen has been roiled by a devastating power struggle since late 2014, when the Iran-linked Houthis seized the capital, Sana’a, and other areas of the country.

Months later, when the rebels advanced towards the temporary capital, Aden, Saudi Arabia formed a military coalition backing the Yemeni government and its forces against the Houthis in March 2015.

The conflict has pushed Yemen to the verge of famine and devastated its health facilities. The coronavirus pandemic also aggravated the crisis in the impoverished country.