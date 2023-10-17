Death toll in Gaza rises to 3,000 – ministry

The number of Palestinian deaths caused by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza has risen to 3,000, according to the Gaza-based Health Ministry.

“About 3,000 Palestinians were killed and more than 12,500 wounded in the Gaza Strip by the Israeli army,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that there are more than 1,200 others under the rubble of their houses that were destroyed by the Israeli airstrikes.

The Israeli airstrikes were triggered by a large-scale Hamas attack on Israeli military targets and towns on Oct. 7, which has so far killed at least 1,300 people in Israel.