The number of people killed in the collapsed church building in the Eastern Region of Ghana has increased to 18, local police said on Thursday.

Francis Gomado, the spokesman for the police in the Eastern region, said the death toll stood at 14 as of late Wednesday but went up again with four more bodies recovered early Thursday.

“The recovery work has been slow because of inefficient equipment, and individuals have been assisting with what they have,” he said.

He said about ten persons have been rescued alive and are receiving medical treatment, while the head pastor of the Church of Prosperity Akwa Isaac is in police custody to assist in investigations.

The Church of Prosperity’s three-story building located in the rural town of Akyem Batabi in the Eastern region of Ghana collapsed Tuesday, trapping dozens of worshippers.