Death Toll in Minas Gerais Road Accident Climbs to 38

The death toll from a road accident in the southeastern Brazilian state of Minas Gerais has risen to 38, with 13 others injured, local authorities reported on Saturday.

The accident, involving a bus, a truck, and a car, occurred in the early morning hours in the municipality of Teofilo Otoni. It was triggered when a large block of granite fell from the truck’s cargo onto the road, causing the bus to collide with the truck traveling in the opposite direction. A car following the bus then slammed into it from behind, according to the Federal Highway Police. The majority of fatalities were caused by a fire that engulfed the bus after the collision, said the police.

According to Teofilo Otoni officials, 13 people sustained injuries, including the three occupants of the car, all of whom are in critical condition.

