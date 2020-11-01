The death toll from a major earthquake that struck the city of Izmir in western Turkey last week has risen to 51, the country’s Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Sunday.

Two more people were killed by the quake on Friday on the Greek island of Samos but were not included in Turkish statistics.

Of a total of 804 people injured, some 200 were still getting treatment, according to the country’s disaster agency AFAD. Aftershocks were continuing.

Many made homeless by the quake spent a second night outdoors. The emergency authority provided some 1,800 tents.

The quake struck at 3:01 pm (1201 GMT) on Friday at a depth of 16.5 kilometres in Izmir’s Seferihisar district.

It was felt on Greek islands in the Aegean as well as in nearby Turkish cities, including Turkey’s largest city, Istanbul, some 540 kilometres to the north.

Rescue efforts were continuing on Sunday, though hopes of rescuing any more survivors were fading. With a population of over 4.3 million, Izmir is Turkey’s third largest city after Istanbul and Ankara.

Turkey sits on major seismic fault lines. Two deadly quakes in the eastern cities of Elazig and Malatya in January killed over 40 people.