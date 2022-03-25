Death toll of gunmen attacks rises to 37 in north Nigeria

The death toll of last weekend’s coordinated attacks by gunmen who invaded four villages in Nigeria’s northern state of Kaduna has risen to 37, according to government sources.

Samuel Aruwan, the state’s commissioner for internal security and home affairs, told reporters in Kaduna city, the state capital, Wednesday that three more corpses were recovered Monday following the Sunday night attacks on Tsonje, Agban, Katanga, and Kadarko villages in the Kaura local government area of Kaduna.

Aruwan said at a press conference Tuesday that at least 34 people were killed in the coordinated attacks. Seven persons were injured while more than 200 houses and 32 shops were burned during the attacks.

Three vehicles and 17 motorcycles were also vandalized by the gunmen whose motives for the attack remain unknown, he said.

A 24-hour-curfew has been imposed on the local government area in the wake of the attack, the local official said, adding the curfew would remain in force and was essential to check the further breakdown of law and order in the affected villages.

Armed attacks have been a primary security threat in Nigeria's northern and central regions, leading to deaths and kidnappings in recent months.