Nigeria’s police in southern Ebonyi on Wednesday said three more corpses had been recovered from the Akaeze-Ukwu river, where a bus plunged into the river on Sept. 18, bringing the death toll to 22.

The state police spokesperson told Xinhua in Abakaliki, the state capital, the 32-passenger bus was returning from a funeral in the Afikpo South area of neighboring Enugu State when the accident occurred.

The spokesperson said the recovered bodies have been deposited at Izunma Hospital Mortuary, Akaeze in the Ivo area, awaiting autopsy.

Meanwhile, four people are still receiving treatment in the hospital.