All five missing people have been found dead following a landslide in southwest China’s Yunnan Province, local authorities said Thursday.
The landslide, triggered by continuous heavy rain, occurred in Zhenkang County early Wednesday, according to the county government. It destroyed homes of two households and buried five people.
More than 300 rescue workers from the local police and fire departments were involved in the rescue operation.
