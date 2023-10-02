Death toll rises to 9 over church building collapse in Mexico

The death toll from a roof collapse in a church on Sunday in Madero City, Mexico’s Tamaulipas state, has increased to nine, the state public security spokesperson said.

Jorge Cuellar, the spokesperson, said that the number of injured had risen to 40 from an initial report of 10, and that treatment was currently being provided at several hospitals in the region.

It is estimated that there may still be around 30 people under the rubble, Cuellar explained in an interview with local television station Foro TV.

The collapse could have been caused by a structural failure of the building, but this still needs to be verified by experts, he said.