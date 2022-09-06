Death toll rises to four in building collapse in Nigeria

The number of people killed in a building collapse in Nigeria’s economic hub, Lagos, has risen to four, an emergency management official said on Monday.

No survivor has been found since the collapse of the building under construction early Sunday, which trapped at least six people, Ibrahim Farinloye, coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency in the southwest region, told Xinhua on the phone.

The death toll rose to four after the bodies of two adult men were recovered from under the rubble, Farinloye said.

Cases of building collapses are not uncommon in Nigeria, and local experts blame them on aging structures, non-compliance with building planning and regulations, and the use of substandard materials during construction. Enditem