Death traps and metal grating theft on the roads

The gradual disappearance and stealing of metal gratings within the community is still persistent.

This morning, residents of South Odokor Estate woke up to witness the disappearance of another major grating on the May’s Education Centre junction, our roads are left without culverts.

This has rendered the usage of the route to be uneasy for motorist.

Please, let’s have a national discussion on how to curb this menace and a possible way to replace them as soon as possible.

In my view, the metal grating theft isn’t a menace to this community alone. Unfortunately, it’s a perilous situation that cuts across our capital city. I don’t know of other cities and urban areas.

But here in Accra, those death traps being caused by tge scrap dealers are outstripping and outrunning the community systems.

We can overcome or prevail over the verdicts of accidental deaths by first, organizing vigilantes who will work with the police hand in hand. They can be authorised to monitor areas with such national assets; report any theft to the approach authorities; and also arrest or call for the arrest of anyone caught in the act. The Ministry of Greater Accra, Local Government and the Resec should lead the formation of the vigilante groups to that effect since it’s a threat to individual security and comfort and development of the community systems.

We need a radical approach to deal with those rascals before we start running statistics on the death-tolls.

Osɔfo Prof Nii Naate Atswele Agbo Nartey