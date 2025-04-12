Debate Erupts Over Calls to Adopt Twi as Ghana’s National Language

Actor and media personality George Quaye has ignited a national conversation by urging Ghana to formally recognize Twi as its official language, arguing that practicality outweighs political sensitivities.

Speaking on Joy FM, Quaye, who identifies as Ga, acknowledged the contentious nature of the proposal but emphasized Twi’s widespread use as a lingua franca across the country.

“Let’s stop pretending. Whether we like it or not, Twi has become the most commonly spoken language in Ghana,” he said. “From the North to Volta or the Western Region, people default to Twi when they don’t share a mother tongue.” Quaye attributed this dominance to geography, noting that the Akan-speaking population’s central location facilitates the language’s organic spread through trade, education, and migration.

His remarks have polarized public opinion. Supporters agree that Twi’s ubiquity simplifies national communication, while critics warn that elevating one language risks marginalizing Ghana’s 70+ indigenous tongues and their associated cultures. Opponents argue such a move could deepen ethnic divisions in a nation where language often intersects with identity.

Quaye dismissed claims of tribal favoritism, stressing his stance is rooted in pragmatism. “If Ga, Ewe, or Dagbani were this widely spoken, I’d advocate for them instead. This isn’t about Akan dominance it’s about acknowledging reality,” he added.

Ghana’s current official language, English, a colonial legacy, bridges linguistic diversity but remains inaccessible to many rural populations. Twi, spoken by nearly 80% of Ghanaians as either a first or second language, already dominates media, markets, and informal cross-cultural interactions.

The debate mirrors global tensions between linguistic unity and cultural preservation. India’s struggles with Hindi imposition or South Africa’s 11 official languages illustrate the complexities of balancing communication efficiency with inclusivity. For Ghana, adopting Twi could enhance cohesion but demands safeguards to protect minority languages. Lessons from Tanzania, where Swahili fostered unity without erasing local dialects, suggest hybrid models might offer a path forward. Ultimately, the discourse underscores the need for policies that honor both practicality and Ghana’s rich multicultural tapestry.