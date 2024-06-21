Debate Innovation Hosts Inaugural Senior High School Tournament at Chemu SHS

Debate Innovation celebrated a landmark moment in intellectual engagement with its first-ever Senior High School tournament held on July 15th at Chemu Senior High School.

The event marked a significant milestone in promoting critical thinking and eloquence among students across Africa, showcasing the vibrant talent in debate.

The tournament gathered bright young minds from various schools, engaging them in thought-provoking debates on diverse topics. After rigorous competition, the top ten finalists emerged, earning coveted spots in the inaugural National Championship scheduled for October. Here are the distinguished winners:

Mckenzie Damprani – 1st Place, Chemu SHS Clement Yeboah – 2nd Place, Tweneboa Kodua SHS Rifkin Odio Nii Odai – 3rd Place, Chemu SHS Tiffany-Cyril Akalaonu – 4th Place, Lahone SHS Pearl Amago – 5th Place, Chemu SHS Diane Otemah Andoh – 6th Place, Tweneboa Kodua SHS Vin-Manuel Nyadzordzi – 7th Place, Chemu SHS Dennis Frimpong Bonsu – 8th Place, Tweneboa Kodua SHS Nicholas Delali Adonu – 9th Place, Chemu SHS Nutsugah Cyril – 10th Place, Chemu SHS

The event also recognized the dedication of participants like Diane Otemah Andoh, Dennis Frimpong Bonsu, and Clement Yeboah from Tweneboa Kodua Senior High School, who traveled extensively to compete. Their commitment underscores the passion and drive Debate Innovation fosters among young debaters.

Chemu Senior High School served as an excellent venue, providing conducive facilities that enhanced the quality of debates. The support from the school’s staff was instrumental in ensuring the event’s success, facilitating a seamless experience for all participants.

The tournament not only showcased academic prowess but also celebrated diversity, bringing together students from various backgrounds and regions. This inclusive approach reflects Debate Innovation’s commitment to fostering a culture of respect and unity through intellectual discourse.

Looking ahead, Debate Innovation is excited about upcoming Basic School tournaments in July, aiming to expand opportunities for younger students to hone their debating skills. These events will feed into the National Championship, promising a dynamic platform for aspiring debaters nationwide.

The success of the Senior High School tournament reaffirms Debate Innovation’s mission to cultivate future leaders equipped with critical thinking and communication skills. Through continued support and engagement, Debate Innovation aims to empower students to become catalysts for positive change in their communities and beyond.

Congratulations to all participants, winners, mentors, and supporters who contributed to the success of the tournament. Your dedication and enthusiasm are pivotal in shaping the future of debate and education. As Debate Innovation looks forward to the National Championship, the journey continues to inspire and empower young minds across Africa.