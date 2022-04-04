Deborah Acquah Grabs Women’s Long Jump Win In USA

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has congratulated Ghana’s Long Jump Queen, Deborah Acquah, who registered a remarkable world-leading jump of 6.89 metres to win the Women’s Long Jump competition during the Texas A&M vs Texas Dual in the United States.

A post on his social media handles read: “Deborah’s feat, together with another historic run by Benjamin Azamati, who broke his own national 100m record with a world-leading 9.90 run to become World Athletics’ number-one ranked athlete in 100 meters, give the nation hope in our sports renaissance mission…”

“… And ahead of upcoming competitions such as the Commonwealth Games, World Athletics Championship and the African Games”.

Vice President Bawumia said Ghana was blessed with talents in many sport disciplines and believed that with the right support and encouragement to both home and foreign-based athletes, Ghana would soon take the centre stage in global sports.

“The Ministry of Youth and Sports’ plans to strengthen its support to our athletes is a welcome initiative, which should help prepare our potentials well for competitions,” he said.