Deborah Acquah qualifies for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Finals

High performing and consistent long jumper and Morocco2019 African Games Silver Medalist, Ms Deborah Acquah, has qualified to Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Finals after taking lead in the just ended semifinals.

Deborah Acquah jumped the farthest in qualifying to advance to the final, doing a good 6.85m.

She did it ahead of her fierce rival, Ese Brume of Nigeria who is the reigning African record holder and three-time African senior champion

“Ghana is rich of talents and we’re proud of her” said Prof. Peter Twumasi DG of thr NSA.