Deborah Annoh on target as Ladystrikers pip Faith Ladies 

Ladystrikers FC denied Faith Ladies the chance to two straight wins by defeating them 1-0 at the Legon Presec Park in Accra yesterday.

Defender Deborah Annoh’s stunning free-kick in the 34th minute was all Ladiestrikers needed to pick their first win in the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League (WPL) match-day two.

Coming from a heavy 0-4 defeat to Army Ladies at home in the opening fixture of the season, Ladystrikers bounced back from their loss to amass all points from Faith Ladies who beat Soccer Intellectuals with a lone goal in match-day one.

Annoh drew first blood for the visitors after a well-taken free-kick sent into the top corner of the opponent’s post, beating Faith Ladies’ experienced goalkeeper, Mary Neequaye.

Six minutes into the second half, Faith Ladies were awarded a penalty, but Matilda Bless Fodu squandered the opportunity to restore parity for her side.

Bless Fodu, whose only goal ensured Faith Ladies won against Soccer Intellectuals failed to execute the spot kick as her shot went directly into the waiting arms of Ladystrikers’ goalie Yasmin Haruna.

In the dying minutes of the match, substitute Abigail Awusiwaa was presented a glorious chance to pull parity for Faith Ladies, but she failed to utilise the opportunity.

At the end of the game, Asana Hamidu of Ladystrikers was voted the woman of the match for her impressive performance in her side’s win.

Betway Ghana is a development partner of the Malta Guinness WPL.