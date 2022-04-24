Deborah Fatima Conteh of Sierra Leone wins Accra Criterium

Deborah Fatima Conteh of the Lunsar Cycling Team was first in the prestigious Accra Criterium on Saturday 16 April 2022. It is the largest criterium city of Accra.

Ms Conteh made an amazing triumph in the women’s race beating a 20-rider international field in a sprint finish. She watched the riders in the pack, fought hard to stay in the bunch and trusted her speed in the end.

Conteh thanked her team and sponsors after the race.

“I would like to say how delighted I am to have won this amazing race. I am thankful especially to the wonderful Africa World Airlines, who sponsored the flights for this trip – without which we would not have been able to attend.”

The result was Sierra Leone’s first international cycling victory in over a decade, and secured Conteh’s place as the top female rider in the county, with a strong claim to Commonwealth Games selection later this year.

Conteh recently took victory in the women’s race at the Science In Sports Tour De Lunsar, claiming the prestigious blue jersey for the best overall female rider.

The ticket to Accra was one of her prizes for this win.

Three male riders from Lunsar Cycling Team, Ibrahim S Jalloh, Ibrahim Kamara and Abu Sheik Sesay took part.

Jalloh and Kamara were ruled out of contention by bad luck and crashes, while Sesay was able to finish in the leading pack.

Overall 2022 Tour de Lunsar champion Ibrahim Jalloh said “I can say that it wasn’t for me today. With the crash and the puncture. I was able to watch and support my teammates from the sidelines. I look forward to coming back next year and competing for the win!”

Race organiser Mr Richard Agu told the media “RideAfrique Ltd is happy to have welcomed Sierra Leone cyclists to our city. I congratulate Ms Conteh on her impressive victory and look forward to welcoming the Lunsar Cycling Team again in Accra before too long.

The Lunsar Cycling Team thanked the Ride Afrique organiser Mr Richard Agu and Mr Simon Cobbina who first created the connection between the Ghanaian cycling scene and Lunsar Cycling, and Ms Kelly who hosted the riders at her AirBNB in Accra.

From Aisha Amadu Mohammed