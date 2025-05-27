Debut EP “Anxious Attachments” Finds Corby in Honest Form

Ghanaian artist Corby has released his debut EP, “Anxious Attachments”, a five-track project shaped by emotion, clarity, and intent. The EP blends Afro R&B, Afropop, and Afro-Soul to tell personal stories with quiet confidence.

He first introduced “Wide Awake” in March, followed by “Carry My Soul” featuring Jayadi in April. These singles gave listeners an early look into the world Corby was building. With the full EP now out, the picture feels complete.

The project explores the themes of love, vulnerability, and growth, with each track telling a connected story. “Anxious Attachments” opens with “Run Little Child, Run” and unfolds through “Ascension,” “Carry My Soul,” “Wide Awake,” and “Gone.” Each track holds weight, not just for what it says, but how it sounds.

Corby’s debut project isn’t just about emotional songs or smooth vocals but a chance to portray who he is now and what he could become. It’s a measured step forward driven by the need to be honest, present, and true to his own sound. His vocals, layered over rich, emotive production by TXOD, serve as the vessel for this introspective journey.

Stream “Anxious Attachment” on all streaming platforms here https://easternchild.fanlink.tv/AnxiousAttachments