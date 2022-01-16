Debutants The Gambia battle Mali to a draw

The Gambia continue their fairy tale in the 202 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a one-all draw against Mali in their second group game at the Limbe Stadium on Sunday.

However, they have to come down from a goal to level up in the later stages of the game to earn the one point that sounds good enough to push them to the next stage of the competition.

Both goals came in the second half of the game, after intense exchanges in the first half, though Mali however went a notch higher than The Gambia in terms of possession, switching good passes and displaying great composure on the ball as at eight minutes played.

Mali’s second-half start was identical to the initial eight minutes of the first – pushing forward through the flanks and winning corner kicks but failing to make enough those chances but incessantly pile pressure on The Gambia with Yves Bissouma shooting a corner kick just a little over the bar for the debutants goal kick on the 55th minute.

The Gambia goalkeeper, Madou Jobe came to the rescue of his side after yet another scoring opportunity from Mali on the 56th minute.

Mali was rewarded with a penalty on the 78th minute after Yves Bissouma was brought down in the 76th minute, but had to be subjected to the views of VAR, which was granted by referee Samir Guezzaz after the consultation.

Striker, Ibrahim Kone stepped up and put goalkeeper, Modou Jobe the wrong way for Mali’s opener.

The Gambia also had a penalty on the 88th minute after Yves Bissouma unknowingly handled their ball in their goal area.

Musa Barrow displaced Ibrahim Mounkoro with just a minute to end the entire game for Gambia’s equalizer.