Debwoy Afriqa Releases Emotional Life Story In New Music “OHIA”

Highly Talented Ghanaian Artiste Debwoy Afriqa unlocks his new record tagged Ohia.

“OHIA” happens to be his first banger yet to be released in the year 2022, following the Visual release of his hit single “WHO BORN YOU”

“Ohia” is produced by Two Bars and Mixed By UNKLE K, Its available on all digital streaming platform.

“Ohia is a true story about my life, the family that i was born into and my coming up, and i believe most people can relate to this” he said

In an interview KMJ on Day break Hitz on HITZ 103.9 Fm, he described the song as a personal life story between him and music as well as his mother.

the SHYDEM music signee Debwoy Afriqa brings to fans another life story in his latest music, OHIA.

This masterpiece was produced by none other than Two Bars and mixed and mastered by 6A studios.

“ Some of the lyrics on my new song are very personal to me and that of my mom in our daily life story “, he said.

https://audiomack.com/debwoy-afriqa/song/ohia