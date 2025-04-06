Debwoy Afriqa’s ‘Partey’ Goes Viral on TikTok as Obaapa_Priscilla Heats Up the Trend

Debwoy Afriqa’s latest single ‘Partey’ is fast becoming a social media sensation, with TikTok users across the country jumping on the trend to showcase their creativity — and dance moves.

The infectious Afrobeat track, which dropped recently, has quickly gained traction online, with content creators using it as the soundtrack for everything from dance videos to comedic skits.

Among the latest to hop on the viral wave is TikTok influencer Obaapa_Priscilla, whose video is drawing massive attention.

In the trending clip, Obaapa_Priscilla is seen confidently dancing to ‘Partey’, her famously curvaceous figure — particularly her prominent backside — becoming a focal point for viewers.

The video has caused a stir online, racking up thousands of views and reactions within hours of posting.

Fans of both Debwoy Afriqa and Obaapa_Priscilla have flooded the comments, praising the song’s vibe and the TikToker’s bold moves.

“This song is a hit already,” one user wrote, while another added, “Obaapa just made this trend hotter!”

With the growing buzz and creative engagement around ‘Party’, industry watchers are predicting that the track is on course to become one of the biggest anthems of the season.

Debwoy Afriqa, known for his unique sound and energetic delivery, has yet again captured the pulse of the youth — and TikTok is proving to be the perfect stage for his rise.