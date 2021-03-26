dpa/GNA – More than four decades after a military coup in Argentina, the identity of hundreds of victims still remains unknown.

“We still have in custody more than 600 unidentified remains,” said the Argentine Forensic Anthropology Team (EAAF) on Wednesday, which marks the 45th anniversary of the military’s takeover of power.

The EAAF called on relatives of people who were disappeared during the last military dictatorship, from 1976 to 1983, to get in contact and have a DNA test done to help with identification of body parts.

Human rights organizations estimated that up to 30,000 people were abducted and murdered during the military dictatorship.

Many political prisoners were dropped alive from navy planes over the Rio de la Plata river during so-called death flights, while others were killed and buried without any markers in cemeteries or on the grounds of police and military barracks.