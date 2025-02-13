Decades in the Making: Boankra Inland Port Nears Completion

The Boankra Inland Port, a long-awaited infrastructure project near Kumasi in Ghana’s Ashanti Region, is finally inching toward completion after decades of delays.

During a recent site visit, Professor Ransford Edward Gyampo, Acting CEO of the Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA), assessed progress on the initiative, which aims to reshape regional trade dynamics and alleviate chronic congestion at the country’s coastal ports.

Spanning 413 acres, the port is designed to serve as a critical logistics hub, linking Ghana’s busiest seaports in Tema and Takoradi to inland areas and landlocked neighbors Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger. Once operational, it is expected to slash transportation costs for exporters of cocoa, shea butter, and timber while streamlining transit trade for goods bound for neighboring nations. Currently, freight for these countries moves through Ghana’s overburdened coastal ports, contributing to delays and inefficiencies.

“Phase one of the project is nearly ready for use,” said Dr. J.B. Koranteng Yorke, the port’s project director, emphasizing that financial clearance from the government would accelerate remaining work. Officials estimate the project is 82% complete, with local firm Justmoh Construction Limited leading execution. Prof. Gyampo praised the company’s efforts, calling the progress “satisfactory” during his inspection.

The port’s completion promises to inject vitality into Ghana’s economy, potentially creating jobs and stimulating growth in transport and logistics sectors. Analysts note that reduced congestion at Tema and Takoradi could also enhance Ghana’s competitiveness as a trade gateway in West Africa, aligning with broader economic integration goals under ECOWAS.

Yet the project’s protracted timeline underscores the challenges of large-scale infrastructure development in the region. First conceived over two decades ago, the Boankra port has faced funding gaps and bureaucratic hurdles, mirroring struggles seen in similar projects across Africa. Its eventual launch will test Ghana’s ability to leverage strategic infrastructure for regional influence—a opportunity observers say cannot afford further delays.

For now, stakeholders remain cautiously optimistic. As Dr. Yorke put it, “This isn’t just about Ghana. It’s about strengthening our role in a connected West Africa.” The coming months will reveal whether the port can transition from blueprint to reality—and finally deliver on its promise.