Decathlon calls for support to unearth sports talents

Mr. Thompson Agbodo, Communication Officer of the Kawukudi branch of Decathlon has called on corporate bodies to support Decathlon to help unearth sporting talents for the country.

The Kawukudi branch of the Decathlon and other partners are leveraging on Stoneboy’s musical concert dubbed: “Ashaiman To Da World Festival,” to include in the event sporting and health screening activities for the people of Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region.

The sports and health activities would take place at Ashaiman Sakasaka Park on 1st and 2nd September, 2022 while the musical concert is scheduled for 3rd September.

Mr. Agbodo made the call at a news conference and balloting of 16 football teams selected from the 17 electoral areas in the Ashaiman Municipality to participate in the upcoming sporting session of the programme.

The competing teams are Goshen Sporting vs Ash. Scandy; and Ash. Revelation vs Ralph Link for the first fixtures; the second fixtures are Okor Star vs Faya Academy; and Great Limo vs Real Scandy; the third fixtures are Great Fanco vs Middle East Utd; while the fourth fixtures are Ash. Juventus vs Dynamite FC; and Royal Prestige vs Kings United.

Mr. Agbodo said the sporting activities would not only be focused on football, but it would cover a wide range of games like table tennis, volleyball, basketball, rugby, horse riding, among others.

The health partners like Imboost Herbal Mixture, Sharp Herb and the rest would take care of the health screening, especially for the aged in the Ashaiman community.

He urged the youth to actively take part in the sporting event saying; “It is through some of these activities that we have footballers like Thomas Tei Partey, Francis Narh all out there plying very good football and putting Ashaiman on the map.

“There could be other opportunities for other people as well and we are thankful to Stoneboy and his team for creating the platform and widening the scope of the event to bring in sporting activities to harness the skills of the youth.”

Mr. Agbodo said there would be a lot of prizes to be won by participants while getting the opportunity to catch the eyes of sporting scouts who could help the fortunate ones in the near future to excel in their disciplines.

He appealed to the Member of Parliament for Ashiaman and corporate entities within the Ashaiman Municipality to support the programme and assist in providing more Astro-Turf in the community for the youth to train.