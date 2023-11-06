‘December 2 Remember UK’ event slated for December 23

An unforgettable experience is set to take centre stage in London, United Kingdom, as the annual “December 2 Remember UK” is set to be staged on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

Music stars from across Africa and across the globe would thrill fans with an unforgettable night of glitz and glamour at the Grand Sapphire Hotel, which is located in the heart of London.

Presented by Akosua Konceptz, this year’s “December 2 Remember UK” event promises to be truly exceptional with a series of events that seek to celebrate the African cultural heritage.

The evening kicks off in style with a red carpet cocktail hour, a photography session, and an opportunity to network with fellow guests in an atmosphere of pure elegance.

The main event starts at 7 p.m., and you can expect nothing less than pure entertainment and excitement throughout the night. It’s a showcase of talent and artistry that will leave you in awe.

The elegant Grand Sapphire Hotel would serve a sumptuous dinner, bringing an exquisite close to an evening filled with fine entertainment.

Patrons would have a feel of the electrifying sounds of ‘DJ KK the Finest’ on a night that promises excitement and celebration.

Tickets are available at EventBrite, with limited VIP tickets still up for sale as the highly anticipated night approaches.

The December 2 Remember UK is sponsored by TapTap Send, Purple Skilled Staffing, Diaspora Insurance, and BWF Solicitors.