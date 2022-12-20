December 20 is a public holiday in Argentina

To commemorate winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Argentina has proclaimed Tuesday, December 20, a holiday.

After a 3-3 deadlock in extra time, Argentina overcame France 4-2 on penalties on Sunday, December 18, to win their third FIFA World Cup trophy after 1978 and 1986.

In spite of Argentina’s two consecutive losses in the World Cup final, thousands of its citizens took to the streets to celebrate the victory (1990, 2014).

The biggest winner of this victory is currently Lionel Messi, who has become a national hero for bringing the World Cup to his country.

The legendary Barcelona player has now been inducted into the Diogo Armando Maradona and Mario Kempes halls of fame in Argentina.

The Argentine government announced Tuesday will be a bank holiday so that the entire country “may express their deepest excitement for the national team.” Celebrations will continue nonstop throughout the nation and among admirers abroad.

After Brazil, Germany, and Italy, Argentina is now the World Cup’s fourth-most successful nation.