Election materials including ballot papers for the over two-million voters in the Eastern Region have arrived at the Regional Police Command in Koforidua, for the necessary checks and sealing.

On Sunday morning when GNA visited the Police headquarters, scores of people including representatives of all the political parties and officials of the Electoral Commission (EC) had gathered and were busy sorting out the various materials, under heavy security.

Mr Asirifi Young, Deputy Eastern Regional Director of Electoral Commission (EC) said the political parties’ representatives were crosschecking the figures and materials to ensure transparency and trust in the EC.

He said after all the parties and stakeholders had been satisfied with the materials received, the ballot papers would be kept at the armory of the Police Command until December 1, for the special voting and the December