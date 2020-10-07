The 2020 general elections is about the destiny and future of the Country, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate of the Presidential aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has said.

The electorate should, therefore, come out in their numbers to vote for Mr John Dramani Mahama to save the country and to ensure socio-economic development.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang was addressing separate durbars at Gomoa Ankamu, Apam, Gomoa Aseibu, Mongoase, Nyakrom, Agona Asafo, Awutu Bereku, Buduburam, and Kasoa during her recent tour of the Central Region.

As part of the visit, Prof Opoku-Agyemang and her entourage paid courtesy calls on Traditional Leaders and Zongo communities before addressing Party supporters at respective rallies.

She indicated that the NDC was the only Party that could rescue Ghanaians from economic hardship.

“Our flagbearer is a man who promises and delivers and should be voted back to continue with the developmental projects and programmes he started and also to add more to improve the lives of all,” she added.

Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, National Chairman of the NDC, asked Ghanaians to disregard fabricated stories alleging that the party would abolish the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy when voted into power.

“The NDC led by our flagbearer, Mr John Dramani Mahama has not made this statement on any platform, what we are saying is that we will pursue quality education when voted into power, for the current and unborn generations to benefit, as stated in our people’s manifesto,” he said.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo noted that the NDC running mate was knowledgeable and had the qualities to bring decency to the body politic of the country.

The NDC National Chairman gave the assurance that the next NDC government would bring development to the doorsteps of the people through its “BIG PUSH” and urged Ghanaians to vote for the Party on December 7, for a better future.