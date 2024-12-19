“December in GH” Faces Decline in Engagement as Ghana’s Tourism Event Struggles for Buzz

Ghana’s flagship annual tourism event, “December in GH” (DiGH), is experiencing its lowest levels of publicity, engagement, and awareness since its inception in 2019, according to a trend analysis by the B&FT.

The declining enthusiasm around this year’s sixth edition is largely attributed to the ‘wait-and-see’ approach that prevailed during the recent general elections, which delayed event organizers from releasing schedules ahead of time.

This year, several key events will be either scaled down or canceled altogether. Notably, Taste of Ghana, a niche event organized by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), has been canceled. This event traditionally attracts hundreds of participants both locally and from the diaspora. Additionally, Afrofuture, one of the biggest and most popular events in the DiGH calendar, will take place at the beach this year instead of its traditional park setting. Experts believe this change in location may impact the event’s atmosphere and its usual appeal.

Despite these setbacks, the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) remains optimistic, expecting around 1.5 million participants this year, with a significant portion of visitors coming from the diaspora. However, industry stakeholders express doubts about meeting this projection, given the challenges the event faces.

Launched in 2019 as part of the Year of Return initiative, DiGH has become the centerpiece of Ghana’s cultural and tourism activities. It showcases Ghana’s rich heritage, arts, and entertainment, fostering community connections and promoting the nation as a vibrant cultural hub. The GTA views each DiGH event as an opportunity for collaboration, inspiration, and connection.

In terms of growth, the tourism sector has seen impressive gains in recent years. The 2023 Tourism Report showed a 47 percent increase in visitor arrivals from 2021 to 2022, followed by a 25 percent rise in 2023, reaching 1.1 million visitors. This growth exceeded pre-COVID levels by 2 percent, underscoring a strong recovery in the sector. For 2024, the GTA aims to attract 1.3 million visitors.

The economic impact of the DiGH festivities is significant, providing a boost to small businesses and local communities. Events like these generate demand for accommodations, food services, and local artisan goods, benefiting a wide range of SMEs across the country. However, with this year’s challenges, the success of DiGH in 2024 may depend on overcoming the current lack of engagement and restoring its former vibrancy.