A total of 446 eligible voters in the Hohoe Constituency would cast their votes in the Special Voting.

They comprised 297 Electoral Commission officials (EC), 92 Police, 17 Ghana Immigration, 15 Fire Service and one military officer.

The rest are 15 from the National Investigation Bureau, one National Security Officer, two from Defence Intelligence and seven from the Media.

Mr Enoch Danso Agyekum, Hohoe Municipal Electoral Officer in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said a total of 32 voters had already cast their ballots as at 0723 hours.

He said they had not recorded any problems with the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) machines while all materials were available.

Mr Agyekum said the Commission was also making sure that voters without face masks were not allowed to join the queue for voting.

The Officer said representatives of the various political parties were present and inspected all materials before voting began.

The GNA has seen agents of the various political parties, security officers and health officials at the voting centre.

Some voters who cast their ballots said the process had been smooth and fast.

Mr John-Peter Amewu of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Professor Margaret Kweku of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr William Oyie, Convention People’s Party (CPP) and Mr Emmanuel Bali, National Democratic Party (NDP) are contesting to represent the Hohoe Constituency for the next four years.