December to Remember UK 2022 ends in success

Thousands of Entertainment fans in the diaspora attended the 2022 edition of “December to Remember” which came off last week atThe PLUSH Grand Sapphire at 45 Imperial Way, CROYDON..

The event was headlined by Multiple award winning Hiplife musician Kwaku Nsia Boama known by the stage name Flowking Stone of Ghana’s popular group Bradez fame.

The 2022 edition of the event was unique and special because the organisers had both Ghana and UK launch for the event which attracted hundreds of patrons.

The aim of the December to Remember event is to socialise and entertain Africans especially Ghanaians, Nigerians and Caribbeans who spend their Christmas holidays in London and beyond.

The Chief executive Officer of the event Madam Akosua Serwaa Afriyie who has been running the Award scheme for five years said it keeps growing stronger annually.