Decentralise food supply to schools – Adaklu MP suggests

Mr Governs Kwame Agbodza, the Member of Parliament for Adaklu, has urged the Government to decentralise the supply of food to Senior High Schools (SHSs) to ensure sustenance of the policy.

He said the centralisation of the policy was making it difficult to feed students due to the irregular supply of food and putting a lot of pressure on school administrators.

Mr Agbodza was speaking at a ceremony at Adaklu SHS at Adaklu Waya, where he donated food items worth GHC40,000 to the school from his personal resources.

These include 50 bags of rice, 10 bags of sugar, 25 cartons each of mackerel, tomato paste, and frytol cooking oil.

Mr Agbodza said when the Parliamentary Select Committee on Education visited some SHSs in the country the food they saw being served the students were not the best, a situation which he described as worrying.

He noted that the Adaklu SHS also needed an upgrade in its facilities to enhance teaching and learning adding that the GETFund must assist.

The MP also bemoaned the situation where the Adaklu SHS and Gbekor SHS at Adaklu Abuadi/Tsriefe were not being provided with buses as done for other schools.

“Some schools have two to four vehicles and yet are always considered when new busses are procured for SHSs while our pleas for busses for schools in Adaklu are always ignored,” he said.

Mr Agbodza said Ghana comprised both urban and rural settings, therefore, the distribution of the national cake should benefit all.

The future of Adaklu did not hinge on gold, bauxite nor oil deposits but on the number of her children educated to the highest level, he said.

He appealed to the students to be disciplined and shy away from drugs adding; “Your attitude and the way you conduct yourselves and not only your academic credentials will make you achieve your goals.”

Mr Agbodza called on those pushing for the legalisation of “wee farming” for its economic benefits to the country to consider its negative effects on the youth, adding that the cultivation of wee could not be a panacea to Ghana’s economic problems.

He appealed to the final year students to avoid examination malpractices as that could be disastrous for their future and congratulated them and their teachers for braving the odds “in these trying moments.”

Togbe Agbobada IV, a Board Member of the School, noted that the food situation was not peculiar to the school alone but a national challenge, which needed urgent attention.

“Education and feeding of our children in SHSs is better than Ghana card so let us set our priorities right,” he said.

Mr Seth Amewor, the Headmaster, commended the MP for his generosity and said the donation came at an opportune time and appealed to other well-meaning citizens to emulate the example of the MP.

The current enrollment of the school is about 1000 with more than 800 in the boarding house.