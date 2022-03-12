Decentralize Human Rights Institutions – WOM Urges Gov’t

The Widows and Orphans Movement (WOM), a gender-focused organisation, has called on the Government to decentralise human rights institutions to the district level to help fight Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

Ms Fati Abigail Abdulai, the Executive Director, WOM, noted that, the lack of human rights institutions, particularly at the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU), at the district level hindered victims from reporting and seeking justice.

Ms Abdulai said rape, defilement and physical assault ,among others, were not only dehumanising but had the tendency to defeat efforts to achieving gender equality and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

She made these known at Bolgatanga, in the Upper East Region, during a stakeholder forum organised by WOM, in partnership with Plan International, as part of the implementation of the Women’s Voice and Leadership project.

The forum brought together stakeholders from CHRAJ, DOVVSU, Nabdam and Bolgatanga East District Assemblies and women groups, among others.

The three-year project is being implemented in 10 communities within the two districts to empower women and institutions to ensure that survivors of gender-based violence did not only help fight the canker but also had access to enhanced justice.

Ms Abdulai bemoaned the rising cases of gender-based violence, particularly in the Upper East Region and noted that women were the most vulnerable, adding that, “there is the need for policies and programmes to be designed to address this problem”.

Statistics from the Upper East Regional Directorate of CHRAJ indicate that the region had recorded 1,815 reported cases of gender-based violence in the last seven years (2015-2021) and 33 cases in the first two months of 2022.

She said distance and cost of transportation impeded many victims from reporting cases, seeking justice and redress.

The Executive Director further urged the government to resource the Domestic Violence Fund to take off the financial burden of victims of gender-based violence.

Mr Jaladeen Abdulai, the Regional Director, CHRAJ, reiterated the lack of CHRAJ offices in all the 15 districts, which was affecting reportage of cases, denying victims the opportunity to access justice and have their cases resolved.

“Six districts, including Bolgatanga Municipal, Bolgatanga East, Binduri, Builsa South, Talensi and Tempane Districts do not have offices.

“Before the end of 2021 we were able to open offices in Nabdam, Pusiga, Garu and Kassena-Nankana West, but we are still appealing to the other Assemblies to give us decent office spaces, I am willing to send staff from the existing offices to man those places until recruitment is done,” he said.