Mr Adedayo Olawuyi, Head of Commercial Department, Africa World Airlines (AWA), has said the decision to fly the Ho route is backed by empirical evidence and that it is irreversible.

He said evidence of huge travels between Ho, Accra and Lome, the tourism attractions and movement of international surfers into the Keta area at certain times of the year were key in the company’s decision.

He said the “people are determined to patronise our flights and we are poised to do business, a combination that brings sustainability.”

“We are upbeat and optimistic of the viability and sustainability of the venture and the route.”

Mr Olawuyi, speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview, said the Board and management of AWA would meet to discuss operationalising commercial flights on the Ho route after the successful demonstration landing.

He said decisions such as tentative days, schedules per week and fare would soon be unveiled.

He said the test flight was essential as a requirement for safety and quality assurance.

The Commercial Director said before flying into a new destination, it was paramount some preparatory works needed to be done, including space for office either at the Airport or town location.

He said AWA was thrilled by the enthusiastic crowds that thronged the Airport for the test flight hoping this translates into high patronage when actual business begins.

He said there would be job opportunities, especially with the tourism sector leading the park with their partnership with local transport entities, and re-routing passengers into Lome through the Ho airport high on their business agenda.

“We are committed to our decision including opening avenues to develop the aviation industry in the region and country at large, works to the expectation of all stakeholders.”

Reiterating “air travel continues to be the safest means of commutation.”

AWA fly domestically from Accra, Kumasi, Tamale and Takoradi as well as internationally to Lagos and Abuja in Nigeria, Monrovia in Liberia and Freetown in Sierra Leone with its fleet of eight Embraer 145 aircraft.