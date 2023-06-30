Decision to suspend Alex Ntiamoah -Boakye by the GBA is harsh and baseless – Mustapha Nettey

Treasurer of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) and boxing ring announcer / keen stakeholder, Mr Mustapha Nettey has said that the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) erred in suspending Mr. Alex Ntiamoah-Aboakye, promoter and CEO of Bosoffice Promotions and therefore must take steps to reinstate his privileges to him as a manager and promoter duly licensed by the regulator and in good standing.

The Ghana Boxing Authority on June 26, 2023 issued a statement suspending Mr. Ntiamoah-Boakye for what they described as a serious offence of misconduct, disrespect and insubordination in connivance with S3 Boxing promotions to stage a boxing event on Sunday May 28, 2023 when the regulator has banned all boxing activities in areas that are affected by the ban on noise making.

The GBA further stated in the letter that the said event was not sanctioned by the regulatory body and venue not approved.

According to Mr. Nettey who also doubles as a ring announcer and was present as the ring announcer of the event that led to the suspension of the CEO of BOSOFFICE Promotions, the event never contravene any of the law of the Ga-State neither did it appear on the day of the event that the regulator has not sanctioned or approved the venue.

“I think that the suspension of Alex is hogwash and must be treated with disdain. The said event which is being used to suspend Mr. Ntiamoah-Boakye had the 2nd Vice President of GBA and the Technical Director Roger Banor and Shadrack Acquah respectively by the sides of the ring judging the fight.”- Mr Nettey said.

“Astute boxing luminary, Mr J.A Annan who was mentioned in the suspension letter was the Clark of Scale and Master Scorecard keeper on the day and all these men are members of the GBA board didn’t they know that the event has not been sanctioned and venue not approved”? – He added.

Mr Ntiamoah-Boakye’s BOSOFFICE Promotions is noted to have promoted all the big fights that has kept Ghana boxing alive. He promoted the famous Braimah Kamoko aka Bukom Banku and Bastie Samir, George Ashie and Robert Quaye. He has announced another big fight with WBO and WBC world youth titles to be annexed between national super bantamweight champion Daniel Gorsh and national bantamweight champion Michael Decardi-Nelson.

“I must say that the decision to suspend Alex Ntiamoah-Boakye is disgraceful and baseless. The GBA must rather retreat and take steps to restore the privileges that he deserves” Mr Nettey concluded.

Mr Nettey disclosed that during the said event which led to the suspension of the promoter, Alhaji Tofik Muritala came to the Seconds-Out gym were the event was going on together with some traditional rulers who consented to the event.

