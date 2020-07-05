On July 4, 2020 at Accra, Ghana, the Organization of Emerging African States (OEAS), an international organization serving the emerging states of Africa seeking self-determination declared the conditions for a Non-International Armed Conflict (NIAC) under Article 3 of Geneva Convention (1949) are met.

The NIAC request was made to the OEAS after consultation with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC )by the Ambazonian armed forces who have been battling the armed forces of Cameroun since October 2017.

The purpose of the NIAC is to provide relief to the Ambazonian civilians who are the true victims of the conflict as well as participants to the conflict who have laid down their weapons due to sickness or wounds and to extend the protection of Common Article 3 of the Geneva Conventions of 1949 to them.

Ambazonian forces have pledged to cooperate with the ICRC and Médecins sans Frontières (MSF). Camerounian government forces stand accused of targeting civilians, burning villages, and mass murder. Some of the less disciplined Ambazonian forces stand accused of hostage-taking, theft, and assassinations.

Since October 2017 casualties have exceeded 25,000 and up to a million people have been displaced by fighting in one of Africa’s most contentious conflicts.

Ambazonians are seeking the independence of the former British Trust Territory of Southern Cameroons from French-speaking Republique du Cameroun.

