We wish to request government to declare two diplomats as persona non grata as a result of their involvement in funding the community space of the Lesbians, Gays, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) group.

The two diplomats, the Australian High Commissioner, His Excellency, Andrew Barnes and the Danish Ambassador, His Excellency, Tom Norring have been accused for funding the community space as a result of the LGBTQ group hosting them as fundraisers on January 31, 2021.

As a result of their actions, we (Journalists’ Against the LGBTQ group + Ghana) is drawing the attention of government to declare that the presence of the diplomats in the country was unfit and therefore their actions did not consider the highly kept morals and preserved culture and traditions of our dear country.

We also want to clear the air that a story circulating that President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo has directed the closure of the LGBTQ office is totally false and mere charade.

Our checks with the security agencies reveal that they do not know the location of the LGBTQ office but we know the office is located within the precincts of the Australian Ambassador’s official residence.

We are calling on all Ghanaians to join us demonstrate to government how livid we are seeing the group go about their duties in the country.

We will start the demonstration at Obra Spot, Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange on Wednesday,24th February, 2021 from 6am to 12noon marching through various places in the national capital until we get to the seat of government, Jubilee House to present our petition.

Signed

Journalists’ Against the LGBTQ +Ghana