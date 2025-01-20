MFWA’s Sulemana Braimah Urges Mahama Appointees to Declare Assets

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), has called on newly nominated or appointed officials in President John Dramani Mahama’s government to promptly declare their assets.

Braimah raised the issue on his X (formerly Twitter) page, highlighting that during Mahama’s previous administration, several appointees failed to declare their assets. He expressed hope that the current batch of appointees would follow the law and declare their assets without delay.

“ASSET DECLARATION: In the previous Mahama regime, the following appointees failed to declare their assets. I hope that all the incoming appointees will promptly declare their assets,” Braimah wrote, underscoring the importance of transparency and accountability in governance.

Braimah’s call aligns with the ongoing scrutiny of Mahama’s appointees, which has garnered attention from civil society organizations and the public alike. Transparency remains a key issue for citizens who are eager to see their leaders uphold integrity.

In a similar vein, Benjamin Boakye, Executive Director of the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP), emphasized that while Ghanaians are expected to support the new appointees, it is equally important for them to remain vigilant and hold the appointees accountable. Boakye, in a post on his X page, congratulated the nominees but reminded them that high expectations accompany their roles. He specifically highlighted concerns about fiscal management, the financial crisis in the energy sector, and unfulfilled promises.

Boakye stated, “To whom much is given, much is expected—the destiny of Ghana is entrusted into the hands of these 3. All have to help but we have to also monitor what they do in the office.” His remarks followed the vetting of three key nominees: Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson (Finance Minister-designate), John Jinapor (Energy Minister-designate), and Dr. Dominic Ayine (Attorney-General nominee). These appointees have been vetted by Parliament’s appointment committee and are awaiting approval.

Today, January 20, 2025, will see further important vetting sessions, with Governors Kwame Agbodza and Haruna Iddrisu appearing before Parliament’s Appointments Committee. Agbodza, nominated as Minister for Roads and Highways, and Iddrisu, nominated as Education Minister-designate, will face scrutiny on their qualifications, strategic vision, and action plans for their respective ministries. Their testimonies are crucial as they outline their readiness to contribute to the nation’s development.

