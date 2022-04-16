Decline in new NIA registration in Dormaa West District worrying

Mr Humphrey Kuupiel, the Dormaa West District Registration Officer of the National Identification Authority (NIA), has expressed worry that new registration and issuance of ID cards have declined in the district drastically.

He explained that since the SIM cards registration exercise was extended, many applicants and potential ones were not coming for their ID cards, or to register for new ones.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Nkrankwanta, the district capital, on the side-line, during an interaction of Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional with the staff, Mr Kuupiel said the district office of the Authority still had about 1,056 ID cards in its possession.

He advised the applicants to go for their cards to meet the deadline of the SIM card registration exercise.

That notwithstanding, Mr Kuupiel said his outfit had distributed more than 2,000 ID cards.

He said currently the office was issuing between 10 and 15 cards daily, but initially, the office was issuing between 30 and 50 cards every day.

“We are not happy about the way residents are relaxed about the new registration and issuance of the ID cards. They are now waiting until the last minute where they will rush and put unnecessary pressure on us,” Mr Kuupiel stated.