Deep potholes interrupt traffic on Buipe Bridge

The deep potholes that have emerged at the Kintampo end of the Buipe Bridge, have become a source of worry to motorists as traffic flow is being interrupted in the area.

Cargo trucks and passenger vehicles are finding it difficult to meander through the potholes, which are just at the tail of the bridge towards Kintampo.

This has led to long queues of vehicles on both sides of the bridge waiting for their turn to cross the bridge.

Some passengers, who were caught up in the situation on Saturday morning, lamented to the Ghana News Agency that the delays being experienced in the area would disrupt their plans of getting to their destinations on time.

They called on government to fix the potholes in the area to ensure free flow of traffic.