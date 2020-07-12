The Care for Society Network International (CfSNI), a Non-Governmental Organization, has launched a community radio education programme to promote primary education, for communities across 13 municipalities and districts in the Eastern Region.

The program called ‘Deep Reach Community Radio Learning” is designed to give access to children in these communities to teaching and learning opportunities based on the Ghana Education Service Curriculum, once they tuned in to Radio One, a community radio based at Bunso on 100.7FM, from Friday, July 17, 2020 in the evenings.

The districts include Abuakwa North and South, Atiwa East and West, Suhum, Ayensuano, Upper West and Lower West Akyem, Fanteawka North and South, Denkyembuor and Kwaebibrem.

The CfSNI is running this initiative in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Abuakwa South Municipal Assembly to fill the gap for the many children in the remote communities who have limited access to internet networks and Television channels to access the government online learning as a result of the closures of schools.

Mrs Anita Amoako-Gyimah, President of CfSNI, said the key objective was to promote distance primary education through community radio to bridge the gap for the rural and urban children in this time that schools had been closed due to COVID-19

Throwing more light on the program, she indicated that children would be engaged in their classroom subjects like history, our World Our people (OWOP), Religious and Moral Education (RME), English and Science on the radio on scheduled periods and also have the opportunity to phone-in for clarifications.

She was grateful to all stakeholders including the parents and teachers in the community who had volunteered to facilitate the program and appealed to parents to take interest in the program by ensuring that their kids tuned in to the station at the designated times.

The CfSNI was formerly called “Yen Anidaso Clubs of Readers (YACoR), a non-governmental organization interested in community development through mind-set change, cooperation and lifestyle transformation to eradicate barriers to all forms of education and poverty in rural settings in Ghana and beyond.

Mr Kojo Ofori Sarpong, Abuakwa South Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said radio was a powerful and most effective way of communication, and was optimistic that the program would go a long way to bridge the inequalities and gaps in the access to quality education, especially in this coronavirus-hit times.

He disclosed that the Assembly had provided multi-usage solar lamps for children in the remote communities to aid them in learning at home and pledged the Assembly and the Education Directorate’s support to ensure the success of the program.

Nana Etwienana Bra Kwante Agyeman, Okyenhene Menatohene, was full of gratitude to the organizers of the program, describing it as a novelty that would serve the interest of education for many children in the area.

He noted that all the districts were dotted with remote and hard to reach communities that had been cut off from the online education currently ongoing to fill the gap of schools closure, and assured support of the Okyenhene and his council for the success of the program.

