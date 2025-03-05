Deepening Cooperation: ECOWAS President Engages Envoys of Cuba, Angola and Ethiopia

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, held separate meetings with the Ambassadors of Cuba, Angola, and Ethiopia at the ECOWAS headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral and regional cooperation across key sectors, including health, trade, and economic integration.

H.E. Miriam Morales Palmero, Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to Nigeria and ECOWAS, explored opportunities for collaboration in the health sector, particularly through partnerships with the West African Health Organisation (WAHO). Cuba’s renowned expertise in healthcare and medical training aligns with ECOWAS’ goals of improving regional health systems and addressing public health challenges.

H.E. José Bamoquina Zau, Ambassador of Angola to Nigeria and ECOWAS, discussed the upcoming US-Africa Business Summit scheduled to take place in Luanda. The summit, a high-level platform for economic exchanges and trade opportunities, is expected to foster stronger ties between African nations and the United States. Ambassador Zau emphasized Angola’s commitment to enhancing economic cooperation with ECOWAS member states.

H.E. Legesse Geremew Haile, the newly appointed Ambassador of Ethiopia to Nigeria and ECOWAS, expressed his eagerness to collaborate closely with the regional bloc. He highlighted Ethiopia’s interest in deepening ties with West Africa, particularly in areas of mutual benefit such as trade, security, and regional integration.

President Touray reaffirmed ECOWAS’ commitment to strengthening partnerships with member states and international allies. He emphasized the bloc’s dedication to realizing the vision of its founding fathers: an integrated region with a common market, free trade, and the free movement of goods and people.

The meetings underscored ECOWAS’ proactive approach to fostering collaboration with global partners, advancing regional development, and addressing shared challenges. As the bloc continues to pursue its integration agenda, such engagements are critical to building a prosperous and united West Africa.