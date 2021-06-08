The Deeper Christian Life Ministry (DCLM) has introduced a social intervention programme in Wa to help solve some of the socio-economic needs of the vulnerable in society.

The “Deeper Life Aid (DLAiD)” programme is part of the Faith-Based Non-governmental Organisation’s (NGO) way of giving back to society and has as its motto “Touching Minds, Hearts and Hands for Sustainable Development.”

The organisation focuses on Education, Livelihood empowerment, Health outreach and Rehabilitation of victims of substance abuse among others.

The NGO was launched at the national level in Accra in November 2015 and had since embarked on several activities including donating educational materials to some brilliant but needy school children and carrying out health outreaches in some parts of the country, geared towards contributing to national development.

Addressing the congregation in Wa in the Upper West Region during a church service to launch the NGO in the Region, Pastor Emmanuel K. Bagaaniah, the Upper West Regional Overseer of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, noted that the NGO would also serve as an avenue for evangelism.

“I am convinced DLAiD will do us a lot of good”, he said, adding that the NGO would bridge the gap between the spiritual and physical needs of the public.

The Regional Overseer indicated that the church has been doing a lot to support the vulnerable in society, saying, “there are many people with needs and the organisation will serve as a rallying point to ensure that these needs are catered for”.

He said the church, among other things, contributed to support the fight against COVID-19 in Ghana as well as the Ebola outbreak in Sierra Leone several years ago.

Pastor E. K. Duodu, the National Overseer, Dr Badu Gyasi, the Board Chairman of DLAiD, and Mr Bernard Kpare, the Executive Director of DLAiD, all in a documentary during the launch, encouraged members of the church as well as believers, in general, to give financially and in-kind to help sustain the NGO’s operations.

They emphasised that the DLAiD is the Church’s agency mandated to mobilise resources to cater for the needs of the poor and the underprivileged in society as part of its corporate social responsibility.