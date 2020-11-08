Pastor Edward Kwaku Duodu, Proprietor of the Deeper Life – International Bible Training College (DL-IBTC) has reiterated the College’s resolve to provide the requisite theological education to produce competent Reverend Ministers for Ghana and Africa.

He said the focus of the College was to compare intellectual discourse with contextual challenges to produce competent church leaders who would be ready to take Christianity missions in Africa to the next level with a keen interest in providing a guide and the fulcrum for generational impact.

Pastor Duodu, who is also the National Overseer of Deeper Life Bible Church, said the theological education at DL-IBTC was designed to build bridges between the current generations of ministers and the next generation of Christian leaders, who were poised to lay the foundation for a capable future generation.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the governing council of the DL-IBTC at Brofoyeduru, in the Atwima Kwanwoma District.

The 11- member council is chaired by Dr. Kwaku Gyasi, a retired educationist.

The council members would be responsible for the strategic direction of the College in actualizing the overall vision of the chancellor.

Pastor Duodu indicated that Africa was considered as one of the regions where Christianity kept growing.

This placed a responsibility on theological institutions to develop and nurture church leaders who were competent enough to lead the flock to the Promised Land.

The College, which currently offers programmes in Diploma in theology, a certificate in theology, and continuous education, has the mandate of training ministers for good moral character, conscience and integrity for the advancement of the Christian gospel.

Pastor Duodu appealed to the council members to use their professional competencies and expertise to build robust educational records for the College.

Dr. Gyasi pledged the council’s readiness to work closely with the management of the college to achieve its mandate.